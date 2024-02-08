Former Yankees bust receives another shot from an MLB team
A former New York Yankees top prospect finds yet another home in MLB.
He may not have done well in the New York Yankees, but Gary Sanchez still gets some opportunities to compete. That was evident last season when he earned a spot on the Mets early on before spending the rest of the campaign with the San Diego Padres. The free agency market has moved slowly throughout the offseason, but has since picked up just before spring training. Once again, Sanchez earns another opportunity from an MLB team.
Sanchez has reached an agreement to join the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, according to NY Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman. The contract is for one year for $7 million, which also includes an option for the 2025 season.
Ex-Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez earns another MLB opportunity, this time with the Brewers
Sanchez looks to back up All-Star catcher William Contreras, who can also serve as the team's designated hitter. Eric Haase and Jeferson Quero are also on the Brewers depth chart for catching duties. Austin Nola was a minor-league option signed this offseason.
Early on in his career with the Yankees, Sanchez was one of the organization's top prospects and was expected to be a pivotal pice of the team's future. But, his production dropped off as the years past, as he struck out more at the plate and his defense was an area of serious concern.
After leaving the Yankees, Sanchez played for the Minnesota Twins in 2022 and split time in 2023 with the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres. For the Padres, he split time as a catcher and designated hitter.
Sanchez slashed .217/.288/.492 with an OPS of .780 during his time with both the Mets and Padres. He had nine doubles, 19 home runs, 22 runs scored, and 47 RBI. He earned 21 walks in 75 games played (240 at-bats).
The former All-Star brings a veteran voice to the Brewers clubhouse. The Brewers have had many changes since the end of the 2023 season. They lost their manager, Craig Counsell after he led them to an NL Central Division title to their division rival Chicago Cubs. Their president of baseball operations, David Stearns, left to take over the same role with the New York Mets. Corbin Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles
According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, "The one area of Sánchez's defense in which he has struggled at times has been his pitch framing, an area Milwaukee excels at developing."
This is a mutually beneficial deal for Sanchez and the Brewers. The Crew gets a backup catcher on a low-risk, high-reward deal, while Sanchez can learn from the Brewers how to better his craft behind the plate. Along with the signing of first baseman Rhys Hoskins, this appears to be another good move for the Brewers.