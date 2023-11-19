Georgia fans dance on Tennessee after another blowout win for Dawgs
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Volunteers in football (again).
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business Saturday afternoon, toppling the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville with a commanding 38-10 victory.
It was a storybook game for the road team. Carson Beck put together another efficient effort — 24-of-30 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns — while Brock Bowers made an impact to the tune of seven receptions, 60 yards, and a score.
For Tennessee, it was a tale as old as time. Joe Milton only managed 147 yards without a touchdown, leading the infamous X/Twitter account 'Old Takes Exposed' to unearth this gem from earlier in the season.
Oh, well.
The Volunteers entered the season with high expectations and a palpable excitement around the program. While it hasn't been a complete disaster, the loss drops Tennessee to 7-4. The Vols have a bowl berth locked up, but they're about to fall outside the top-25. Certainly not what the fanbase hoped for.
This has become a yearly tradition at this point. Georgia and Tennessee have a long and storied rivalry, but the last few years have been rather lopsided in the Dawgs' favor. The Volunteers haven't beaten Georgia since a 34-31 victory in Week 5 of the 2016 season.
What have the scores been in the years since, you might ask? Well... 41-0, 38-12, 43-14, 44-21, 41-17, 27-13, and now, 38-10.
It hasn't been a fair fight in over half a decade. The Volunteers continue to attract quality talent from all over the country, but UGA is the annual No. 1 recruit pipeline and there's no reason to believe Josh Heupel is catching Kirby Smart any time soon.
UGA fans were quite thrilled with the outcome.
Georgia fans celebrate another blowout victory over Tennessee
The Vols scored on the first possession of the game, only to barely avoid a shutout the rest of the way. UGA's defense has found its stride and Beck looks the part of a future NFL QB at the helm of the offense.
Georgia will finish its regular season schedule with a road game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 25. The Jackets are a plucky bunch this season, but UGA will enter that game as heavy favorites ahead of another meeting with Alabama in the SEC championship game on Dec. 12.
The Dawgs are well on their way to an elusive three-peat. There is lots of football left to be played, but Georgia has looked like the best team in college football over the last few weeks. With Ohio State, Michigan, and Florida State all enduring setbacks and borderline collapses, it's hard not to peg the Dawgs as favorites to win it all.
As for Tennessee... maybe next season.