Fansided

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Packers 7-round midseason prediction to fix Green Bay

The Packers have suffered a tough season this year, but who will they target in the 2024 NFL Draft?

By Jack Posey

Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers / Patrick McDermott/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
9 of 9
Next

Graham Mertz

With their final pick, the Packers select quarterback Graham Mertz. Mertz will also struggle to see his field. But hey, a recent seventh-round rookie has become a starter. I’m talking about Brock Purdy, of course, who became the starter for the 49ers after a series of quarterback injuries.

Mertz, though, has posted 8,308 yards and 58 touchdowns between four years at Wisconsin and one at Florida. The 6-3 216-pound quarterback has been praised for his arm strength while being criticized for poor footwork.

Next. 3 Jordan Love replacements for Packers. 3 Jordan Love replacements who can lead Packers to Super Bowl in 2024. dark

Home/Green Bay Packers