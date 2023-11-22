2024 NFL Mock Draft: Packers 7-round midseason prediction to fix Green Bay
The Packers have suffered a tough season this year, but who will they target in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Jack Posey
Jestin Jacobs
The Packers do not have a pick in the rest of the fourth round or the fifth round. In the sixth round, though, the Packers select linebacker Jestin Jacobs, out of Oregon. Jacobs would also most likely struggle to see the field for his first NFL season.
Jacobs would total his best year in his sophomore season at Iowa, totaling 53 total tackles. After a lackluster junior season, Jacobs transferred to the University of Oregon for his senior season. Despite limited playing time, Jacobs has been described as having great burst and strength. The 6-4, 245-pound linebacker has been criticized for his inability to be a sideline-to-sideline backer. Jacobs would most likely find it difficult to break into a linebacker room commanded by Devondre Campell and Quay Walker. Jacobs lacks the experience needed to be an NFL linebacker, but definitely possess the size of one.
It is incredibly likely that Jacobs struggles to even make the final 53-man roster, which means he would either be a free agent or signed to the team’s practice squad. Jacobs will face a large learning curb as a linebacker who has little playing time on his resume.