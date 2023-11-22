2024 NFL Mock Draft: Packers 7-round midseason prediction to fix Green Bay
By Jack Posey
T.J. Tampa
With their lone fourth-round pick, the Packers select cornerback T.J. Tampa. The Iowa State corner would most likely face an uphill battle to see the field, behind Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. The 6-1, 198-pound corner is projected to run in the 4.4 range in the NFL combine.
Ian Cummings says, “Tampa is a very talented coverage option thanks to his physical traits. Capable in both man and zone assignments, Tampa is regularly in a great position to challenge receivers at the catch point. While his patience and footwork are advanced enough to stay in the receiver's hip pockets throughout the duration of routes, his speed is a neutralizer for when he does fall behind.” In his four-year college career, Tampa only has three interceptions with 102 total tackles.
A comparison for Tampa would be teammate Eric Stokes; who in comparison ran a 4.2 40-yard dash. Stokes isn’t always perfect in coverage but can rely on his speed to stay with the receiver.
Tampa would definitely be a project for defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive back coach Jerry Gray. But Tampa definitely possesses the intangibles to be a top corner.