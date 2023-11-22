2024 NFL Mock Draft: Packers 7-round midseason prediction to fix Green Bay
The Packers have suffered a tough season this year, but who will they target in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Jack Posey
Malachi Corley
Five slots later, the Packers select receiver Malachi Corley with pick 82. The Packers have felt the absence ever since trading game-changing receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Corley most likely isn’t the guy to finally fill the Davante Adams shoes in Green Bay, but he does possess a unique set of skills. The 5-11, 200-pound receiver out of Western Kentucky can do a bit of everything.
Ian Cummings called Corley, “incredibly gifted with the ball in his hands to a degree we've rarely seen. Corley has excellent contact balance, toughness, and open-field agility, making him a nightmare to tackle." In college, Corley mainly caught screen passes, then would show defenders what he could do with the ball in his hand. My comparison is Deebo Samuel; a receiver for the San Francisco 49ers who has carved out a unique role for a Kyle Shannahan-led offense.
The Eastern Kentucky receiver has caught passes for 2,955 yards and 28 touchdowns. Corley could become the “Swiss army knife” that so many teams have been implementing, modeling the 49ers' use of Deebo, for a Packers offense that otherwise has been rather one-dimensional.