2024 NFL Mock Draft: Packers 7-round midseason prediction to fix Green Bay
The Packers have suffered a tough season this year, but who will they target in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Jack Posey
Calen Bullock
In the third round, the Packers select safety Calen Bullock with pick 77. Bullock would bring his talents from USC to the frigid Green Bay area. The 6-3, 190-pound safety would be an interesting piece for defensive coordinator Joe Barry. The more “modern” NFL safety can play up high (like a traditional safety), in the box, or as a nickel corner. My comparison would be Kyle Hamilton; a safety for the Ravens who has done all of the same things.
Ian Cummings says, “He's effective coming downhill and delivering hard hits, but he'll also go get the ball if quarterbacks leave passes hanging.” Bullock has 148 tackles and nine interceptions in three years at USC. Ho would make an interesting tandem with impending free agent, Darnell Savage, or breakout star Rudy Ford. Bullock’s length at the safety position would definitely improve a Green Bay Packers defense allowing 327.9 yards per game.
To improve the Packers' defense, it will take more than just the addition of Bullock, but he would be a good piece for a defense whose most notable player is cornerback Jaire Alexander. As some would say, defense wins championships, and Bullock certainly possesses the ability to be a game-wrecker.