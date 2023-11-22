2024 NFL Mock Draft: Packers 7-round midseason prediction to fix Green Bay
The Packers have suffered a tough season this year, but who will they target in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Jack Posey
Will Shipley
With their second second-round pick, the Packers select Will Shipley with pick 42. You might be saying that the Packers already have two reliable runningbacks, A.J. Dillion and Aaron Jones. But with Dillion’s contract set to expire after this season and Jones’ set to expire after next season, it may be time for a new era for the Packers at running back.
At Clemson, Shipley put up 2,639 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground and 561 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Shipley has been a touchdown machine in his three years at Clemson. The 5-10, 210-pound running back is, “truly a chisel inside the tackles, using his instincts and agility to carve out consistent gains. Meanwhile, he doubles as an elite receiving threat and a quality blocker as well,” per Ian Cummings.
My comparison for Shipley would be fellow Clemson running back Travis Etienne; an equally great rusher and pass-catcher in his own right. Shipley’s skillset is more like Aaron Jones, who has frequently missed time in his NFL career but would complement the downhill running game more like Dillion.
Shipley would provide a unique game for a Packers offense in need of playmakers.