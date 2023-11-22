2024 NFL Mock Draft: Packers 7-round midseason prediction to fix Green Bay
The Packers have suffered a tough season this year, but who will they target in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Jack Posey
Sedrick Van Pran
In the second round, with pick 40, the Packers select Sedrick Van Pran. The former Georgia Bulldog is a former four-star recruit and a two-time (maybe three-time by the end of this year) national champion with the Bulldogs. The center is 6-4 and 310 pounds. He is the clear second-ranked center in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ian Cummings says, “Van Pran is an excellent mover who possesses an innate ability to pursue the correct angle at the second level while also having the lower-body composition and power to be a difference-maker at the first level.”
Van Pran has only allowed one sack in the last two years at Georgia, which would immediately improve Jordan Love’s protection. Van Pran would automatically be the best center for the Packers, joining a room with Josh Myers as the team's lone center. Sedrick Van Pran would join a group of Green Bay offensive line starters including David Bakhtiari (or first-rounder Fashanu), Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, and Jon Runyan. The Packers look to improve the Green Bay offensive line which has given up 22 sacks this year.
An improved offensive line would improve the running game while giving Jordan Love time to push the ball downfield.