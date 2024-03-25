Grizzlies finally get some good injury news in brutal season
The Memphis Grizzlies finally get positive injury news amid a brutally lost season.
By Lior Lampert
The 2023-24 NBA season has been one to forget for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis dug a hole for themselves when superstar point guard Ja Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the season for his off-court actions, posting a 6-19 record. Once Morant returned, it felt like there was a glimmer of hope for the Grizzlies to turn things around, winning their first four games with him in the lineup.
Ultimately, that didn’t last long. Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder, which required season-ending surgery, limiting the two-time All-Star to nine games in 2023-24. Little did the Grizzlies know, this was only the beginning of their brutal injury-marred campaign.
Sharpshooting wing Desmond Bane has missed 31 of Memphis’ 71 games this season, primarily due to a Grade 3 ankle sprain, and prized offseason acquisition Marcus Smart has been limited to only 20 games in his first season with the Grizzlies because of a finger issue. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. has also missed ten games due to injury.
However, the Grizzlies have finally received some good injury news. Big man Brandon Clarke, who suffered a torn Achilles roughly a year ago, is nearing a return to action for the first time since the injury.
Grizzlies get positive injury update on Brandon Clarke
After being listed as doubtful for Memphis’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, it appears Clarke is on track to return in the “next game or two,” per Michael Wallace of Grind City Media.
As Wallace points out, this marks the first time all season that Clarke has popped up on the injury report with any designation other than being ruled out, giving him time to ramp up and get some reps under his belt ahead of next season (considering Memphis is eliminated from playoff contention).
Albeit a little late at this stage in the season, it is encouraging to see the 2019 first-round pick back in the mix. Clarke averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 65.6 percent from the field across 56 games the last time we saw him play during the 2022-23 season.
Even in a lost season, the Grizzlies are using this time to get Clarke up and running, and the team certainly needed any positive injury update like this.
If he is out for the meeting versus Denver on Monday, Clarke will have another chance to make his season debut on Mar. 27, when Memphis hosts the Los Angeles Lakers.