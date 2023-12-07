Hate it or Love it: In-Season Tournament player performances
The NBA's In-Season tournament has already provided us with plenty of high (and low)lights. Last night's slate of win-or-go-home matchups were no different.
By Kdelaney
New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks
Hate it: Julius Randle 40 piece (in a loss)
I have semi-ironically defended Julius Randle in a groupchat long enough to know that he is not as bad a basketball player as everyone makes him out to be. Sure, at times, he may have an ambitious shot diet. However, to be named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, you need to be doing something right. Last night's performance, though a loss for the Knicks, was the perfect example. Randle tallied 41 points, six rebounds, and five assists. In addition to his season-high 41 points, Randle shot 73% from the field. At the end of the day the Knicks lost, making Randle an afterthought at best. I hate that.
Love it: No Pat Connaughton? No problem. AJ Green steps up
Sure, Giannis had 35 points and Dame had 28. However, the undrafted player from Northern Iowa University making an impact in this game is much more impressive to me. After being undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Green signed a three-year, $6.32 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks this past July. With Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton out, Milwaukee needed someone to step up and AJ Green answered the call. Green scored more points last night than he did in his last five games combined, finishing with nine points. More importantly, Green didn't miss a shot in the first half. In a game where the Bucks gave up 60 points in the paint to the Knicks, Green's spacing and perimeter shooting was exactly what Milwaukee needed.