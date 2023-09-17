Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 3: Shedeur Sanders' statement, Michael Penix Jr. moves up
- Michael Penix Jr.'s ridiculous game vs. Michigan State
- Does Caleb Williams hold onto the No. 1 spot on the bye?
- Quinn Ewers falls back down to Earth vs. Wyoming
By Scott Rogust
Michael Penix Jr. moves up one spot in the Heisman rankings after an incredible showing against the Michigan State Spartans.
In the first half alone, Penix completed 20 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns on 25 attempts. Again, that's not the end-of-game stats. Those are the numbers Penix put up in the first two quarters! That helped Washington enter the visiting locker room at Spartan Stadium with a 35-0 lead. Penix was given the rest of the game off after the third quarter, finishing the game with 473 passing yards and four passing touchdowns while completing 27-of-35 pass attempts.
This is now the third game in a row this season in which Penix threw for over 400 yards. Again, the Pac-12 is where the top Heisman candidates reside, so catch some games. For those who haven't watched a Washington game yet, please do so, because you can see how special Penix is and why he should be one of the top favorites to win the Most Outstanding Player award.
Even on a bye week, Caleb Williams maintains his No. 1 ranking on this list.
The USC Trojans didn't have the strongest of opponents to start the season, but Williams was performing like he was playing an online opponent in a video game. The defenses of San Jose State, Nevada, and Stanford stood no chance against Williams, who picked them apart and put up some Heisman-caliber plays against them.
So far this season, Williams completed 55-of-70 pass attempts for 878 yards, 12 touchdowns, and zero interceptions while running for 61 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Williams will fall down the list if he has a bad performance compared to the likes of Penix and Sanders. If that doesn't happen, it's hard to knock the reigning Heisman Trophy winner out of the No. 1 spot.