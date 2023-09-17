Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 3: Shedeur Sanders' statement, Michael Penix Jr. moves up
- Michael Penix Jr.'s ridiculous game vs. Michigan State
- Does Caleb Williams hold onto the No. 1 spot on the bye?
- Quinn Ewers falls back down to Earth vs. Wyoming
By Scott Rogust
The Colorado vs. Colorado State game was a must-watch, given the drama in the lead-up to the big game. This was again an opportunity for Buffaloes stars like Travis Hunter to show why he is at the top of the Heisman rankings.
Unfortunately for Hunter, his night ended early due to concerning circumstances.
In the first half, Hunter ran along the sidelines to get open for a pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While the pass was overthrown, Hunter was hit late by Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn. He remained on the sidelines in pain, while Blackburn was issued an unnecessary roughness penalty.
While Hunter would play in the game after the hit, the ESPN broadcast announced in the second half that he was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. As of this writing, there has been no update on Hunter.
In the game, Hunter caught two passes for 21 yards.
Shedeur Sanders had a great first two weeks of the season, as he was able to torch the pass defenses of the TCU Horned Frogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Due to these performances, Sanders earned the second overall spot in the Heisman Power Rankings, right behind Caleb Williams.
But this week, he drops one spot.
The Colorado Buffaloes were highly motivated by comments made by Colorado State Rams head coach Jay Norvell. As it turns out, the Rams were ready to bring the hype of the Buffaloes to a halt, as they showed up and showed out. Well, until they blew a late lead and committed endless penalties that ultimately cost them.
Sanders was unable to do much through the air until the end of the game, where he tied the game up 28-28 on a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. He would throw two touchdown passes to Michael Harrison in both overtimes to pick up the 43-35 victory.
Sanders completed 38-of-47 pass attempts for 348 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Sanders didn't do much in the rushing attack, picking up just three yards on nine carries.
We'll see if Sanders can have another magical performance next week in perhaps his biggest game of the season so far -- against the Oregon Ducks.