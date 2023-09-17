Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 3: Shedeur Sanders' statement, Michael Penix Jr. moves up
- Michael Penix Jr.'s ridiculous game vs. Michigan State
- Does Caleb Williams hold onto the No. 1 spot on the bye?
- Quinn Ewers falls back down to Earth vs. Wyoming
By Scott Rogust
Last week, Ewers jumped up from the No. 10 spot to fifth overall after a great showing against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Ewers threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns while completing 24-of-38 pass attempts in the 34-24 victory. Ewers had the chance to build off this game throughout the season and increase his stock in both the Heisman Trophy and NFL Draft rankings.
Instead, Ewers had a less flashy performance against the Wyoming Cowboys. In the first half of the game, Ewers had just 57 yards passing against the Wyoming defense. However, he would leap back onto the scene in the fourth quarter with a pass that wide receiver Xavier Worthy took 44 yards to the house and took a carry for himself for a five-yard touchdown.
Ewers' night ended by completing 11-of-21 pass attempts for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
We'll see how Ewers performs against the Baylor Bears next week.
Moving back up the rankings is Bo Nix. This really has more to do with Ewers not building off of his incredible performance against Alabama last week.
The Oregon Ducks faced off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday afternoon, and it went as you thought it would have. While not a complete thrashing like against the Portland State Vikings, the Ducks cruised to a 55-10 victory.
Nix completed 21-of-27 pass attempts for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions while running for 14 yards on two carries. Take a look at one of Nix's three touchdown passes, a 49-yarder to Tez Johnson.
Nix will move on to a big matchup next week when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes.