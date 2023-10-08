Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 6: Dillon Gabriel enters the fray
- Could anyone get past Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.
- Dillon Gabriel enters the power rankings, while another candidate is kicked out
By Scott Rogust
Michael Penix Jr. was on the bye week and will return to take on Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks in Week 7. So far this season, Washington looks like the most dangerous offense in all of college football, and Penix is a reason why. He can uncork deep passes with relative ease and his throws are on target. Simply put, the Huskies are a threat to opposing defenses, and they are fun to watch.
This season, Penix has thrown for 1,999 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions on a 74.7 completion percentage. His passing yard total is the most in the entire nation entering Saturday.
Penix is a legitimate threat to take the Heisman away from Caleb Williams this season. If he keeps it up after the bye, would it necessarily be shocking? Absolutely not.
Caleb Williams may have been a part of the most chaotic game of Week 6. It wasn't pretty at all for the team and the quarterback.
The team fumbled away the opportunity to end the game in regulation. Instead, Williams dropped the football on the snap while trying to make a play, while a high snap prevented USC from kicking the game-winning field goal. Three overtimes later, Williams and the Trojans picked up the 43-41 victory.
Williams completed 14-of-25 throws for 219 yards and one touchdown, while running for 41 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
The Trojans are lucky that Williams is probably the best playmaker in college football right now, or they would have lost this game. Williams did have fault in this game, such as holding onto the football for far too long looking to make something happen. But, considering Penix and Nix didn't play this week and that Williams carried the team to victory in triple overtime, he remains in the top spot on the Heisman Trophy power rankings.