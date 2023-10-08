Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 6: Dillon Gabriel enters the fray
- Could anyone get past Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.
- Dillon Gabriel enters the power rankings, while another candidate is kicked out
By Scott Rogust
Last week, Shedeur Sanders nearly completed an incredible comeback against the USC Trojans. The thing is, they had no timeouts, ran out of time, and failed to pick up an onside kick to get a chance to tie it. Even so, Sanders showed that the Oregon disaster in Week 4 was an anomaly.
This week, Colorado looked to avoid falling to .500 against the Arizona State Sun Devils, the very team that gave USC issues last week. It was a close game and far from the prettiest, but Sanders was able to lead the team to a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, set up on a 43-yard pass to a wide open Javon Antonio. Four plays later, Alejandro Mata kicked a 43-yard field goal to give the team a 27-24 lead, enough for the victory.
Sanders threw for 239 yards and a touchdown while completing 26-of-42 throws, and ran for a touchdown of his own.
Next Friday, Sanders will look to be the latest Heisman candidate to have a big game against Stanford.
Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks did not play this week, as they were on a bye week. Even though he wasn't active this week, it's hard to knock him out of the top three, given how well he's played and how much he has contributed to Oregon's success.
On the season, Nix recorded 1,459 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and one interception while completing 80.4 percent of his throws. Nix also ran for 87 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Next week, Nix has a huge game against the Washington Huskies and fellow Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. in what could very well be the game of the season.