Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 6: Dillon Gabriel enters the fray
- Could anyone get past Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.
- Dillon Gabriel enters the power rankings, while another candidate is kicked out
By Scott Rogust
Quinn Ewers had a big game ahead of him in Week 6, taking on Oklahoma. Fans waited to see if Ewers could have a similar performance like he did in Week 2 against Alabama.
While Ewers did keep Texas in the game, he did have three brutal turnovers. There was the bad throw on the opening drive that was in the vicinity of multiple Oklahoma defenders, the tipped pass that was picked off on the second drive, and the fumble on Texas' first drive in the second half.
Ewers finished the game by throwing for 346 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while completing all but six of 37 pass attempts.
With one loss on their record, Texas is undoubtedly going to fall in the AP Top 25 next week. But, it's up to Ewers to keep the Longhorns afloat and make it to the Big 12 Championship Game.
Drake Maye and the North Carolina Tar Heels returned from the bye week, looking to improve to 5-0 on the year. They faced off against the Syracuse Orange, who were handed their first loss of the season the week prior against Clemson.
It was an easy day for Maye and the Tar Heels. In fact, the offense never had to punt the football away the entire game! Maye accounted for nearly 500 yards from scrimmage, 442 coming through the air and 55 yards on the ground. Maye completed 33 passes and threw three touchdowns on 47 attempts, including a beautiful pass to tight end Bryson Nesbit.
Next week, Maye and the Tar Heels face the Miami Hurricanes, who would have been undefeated had they not decided to run the football late in the fourth quarter instead of kneeling out the clock against Georgia Tech.