Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 6: Dillon Gabriel enters the fray
- Could anyone get past Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.
- Dillon Gabriel enters the power rankings, while another candidate is kicked out
By Scott Rogust
Last week, the LSU Tigers suffered their second loss of the season, when they fell to the Ole Miss Rebels in an offensive duel. It was a shame, considering how well quarterback Jayden Daniels played in the game. Daniels is a threat when throwing and while on the run.
On Saturday, LSU had the opportunity to end a team's undefeated season in the Missouri Tigers. This was a tense, back-and-forth game between both schools. Late in the game, with under three minutes remaining, Daniels connected with Malik Nabers for a 29-yard touchdown to give LSU the late 42-39 lead. A pick-six returned for a touchdown by Major Burns helped clinch the victory.
When it comes to best plays, it had to be his game-tying, 35-yard touchdown run to give LSU the 35-32 lead.
Daniels completed for 15-of-21 pass attempts for 259 yards and three touchdowns while running for 130 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
The Michigan Wolverines started off the season with the second overall ranking in all of college football. They have done what they needed to do to start off the year, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The junior hasn't exactly been putting up video game numbers like Caleb Williams or Shedeur Sanders, but he has shown why he's not just a Heisman candidate, but also a top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
McCarthy and the Wolverines faced off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and cruised to a 52-10 victory. The quarterback threw for 219 yards and one touchdown while completing 14-of-20 pass attempts.
The junior signal caller also picked up two rushing touchdowns and 17 yards on four carries.