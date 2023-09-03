Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023: Caleb Williams on course to repeat, Colorado stars break through
By Scott Rogust
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 1, No. 2: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Another Colorado Buffalo makes the Heisman rankings, and deservingly so. While Travis Hunter showcased that he's an absolute force at wide receiver and cornerback, quarterback Shedeur Sanders has the edge based on what he was able to do in a Power 5 conference football game.
Colorado had the hype behind them, as Sanders joined the program alongside his father Deion Sanders. Even so, most didn't give them a chance against TCU, the team that made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last year. Yet, Sanders lit up the Horned Frogs defense for all the viewers to see to start their first full Saturday of college football.
Sanders completed 38 passes for 510 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 47 completions. Those 510 yards were a single-game record for any Colorado quarterback. And with that, Sanders put himself on the Heisman power rankings and earned the second spot.
As if Colorado wasn't a must-watch team before, fans will get to see what Sanders can do every week.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 1, No. 1: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The Heisman Trophy is Caleb Williams' to lose. He already has a game advantage over most of his competition after participating in Week 0, leading the USC Trojans to a dominant win over the San Jose Spartans. Williams had the chance to further his case on Saturday, as they hosted the Nevada Wolfpack.
Williams showed once again why he's the favorite to win the Heisman and to become the first person to win the award in two consecutive years since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin did so back in 1974 and 1975.
In the first half, Williams completed 14-of-19 pass attempts for 258 yards and four touchdowns against Nevada's defense. Let's take a look at some of the big throws he made, and you could say they were Patrick Mahomes-esque.
Williams finished his night by completing 18-of-24 pass attempts for 278 yards and five touchdowns while running for 42 yards on three carries.