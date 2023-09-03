Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023: Caleb Williams on course to repeat, Colorado stars break through
By Scott Rogust
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 1, No. 4: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Defensive back Travis Hunter was the best prospect in the entire 2022 recruiting class, and for good reason. He was deemed a generational talent who could play cornerback and wide receiver. After initially intending to go to Florida State, Hunter decided to go to Jackson State to play under head coach Deion Sanders.
After last season, Sanders made the jump to Colorado to become their next head coach. Hunter entered the transfer portal and decided to join the Buffaloes football program. There were doubters about Colorado's chances this season, but they quieted them in the opening week against the TCU Horned Frogs, the runner-ups in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
When we say Hunter played nearly the entire game, that's not an over-exaggeration. Hunter logged over 110 snaps playing at corner and wide receiver. On offense, Hunter caught 11 passes for 119 yards, with his longest reception logging in at 43 yards. On defense, he recorded three combined tackles and an interception.
Take a look at some of the highlights of his performance on Saturday, courtesy of Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo.
Hunter showed why he was considered by many recruiting experts to be a generational talent. Next week, Hunter and Colorado will be playing at noon against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 1, No. 3: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Last year, there were plenty of Heisman Trophy candidates out of the Pac-12, you know, when it was still intact. Besides Caleb Williams, another quarterback was lighting up stat sheets every week, and that was Michael Penix Jr. of Washington. He's a southpaw who has the arm strength and the accuracy to carve up opposing defenses. Well, that's exactly what he did on Saturday against Boise State.
Penix had all the time in the world to make plays through the air. Look no further than his third touchdown pass of the game, where he uncorked a 44-yard pass to Ja'Lynn Polk.
Penix threw for 450 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 29-of-40 pass attempts. Washington cruised to a 56-19 victory.
While all of the attention is on Williams, Penix should be considered one of the top Heisman contenders this season, and he showed why against Boise State. Next week, he gets to do it again against Tulsa.