Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 12: A new favorite, Jayden Daniels' big game
- Who's No. 1 after Week 12?
- Jayden Daniels has another big game
- Carson Beck rises up rankings
By Scott Rogust
Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies are now one more week away from going undefeated for the second time ever in a regular season (1991). They had to battle against the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers in Week 12, so it was no easy feat for the Huskies.
Penix accounted for all three of Washington's touchdowns in the 22-20 victory. But perhaps his most impressive play didn't result in points. Rather, it was a third-and-three play with under two minutes left in regulation. Penix connected with wide receiver Rome Odunze on a 19-yard catch. That converted the third down and gave the Huskies the victory, as Oregon State had no timeouts remaining.
The senior quarterback completed 13-of-28 pass attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 22 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
While Penix kept Washington in it, he does fall one spot in our power rankings. The No. 1 spot goes to a name Penix is familiar with.
The Oregon Ducks have been a team on a mission following their loss to the Washington Huskies. They have dominated the competition, Nix being one of the top players lighting up defenses.
On Saturday, the Ducks faced off against an Arizona State team that gave Washington a fight not too long ago. Yet, the Ducks made easy work of the Sun Devils, leading 42-0 at halftime! All of those points came courtesy of touchdown passes from Nix. That's right, six touchdown passes through the first two quarters.
Nix was given the rest of the night off early on in the second half, with Ty Thompson filling in. He completed 24-of-29 pass attempts for 404 yards and six touchdowns. Yes, Nix had more touchdowns than incompletions.
It's hard to overlook Nix any longer. He is playing like the favorite to win the Heisman.