Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 12: A new favorite, Jayden Daniels' big game
- Who's No. 1 after Week 12?
- Jayden Daniels has another big game
- Carson Beck rises up rankings
By Scott Rogust
One of the biggest risers up our Heisman power rankings is Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. While he was a late addition, he played at a top-tier level in some of the most important games of Georgia's season. He put up great numbers last week against the Ole Miss Rebels, and did the same in Week 12.
Facing the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers, Beck and the Bulldogs picked up a convincing 38-10 victory.
Up 10-7, Beck helped pull away in the second quarter with a nine-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dillon Bell and a three-yard touchdown throw to tight end Brock Bowers to extend Georgia's lead to 24-7. Returning from halftime, Beck made sure there was no comeback for Tennessee, as he threw a eight-yard touchdown to wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to increase their lead to 31-10.
Overall, Beck completed 24-of-30 pass attempts for 298 yards and three touchdowns.
Beck hs one more game in the regular season -- vs. Georgia Tech. From there, they play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game. If Beck continues to play at a high level for the final two games this season, he could very well receive an invitation to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
It is yet another week in which Jayden Daniels put up numbers you would see in "Madden NFL" video game on rookie difficulty. Last week, Daniels made history, becoming the first player in college to throw for over 350 yards and run for over 200 yards in a single game. How would he follow that up?
Facing off against the Georgia State Panthers, Daniels scored eight touchdowns. Daniels completed 25-of-30 pass attempts for 413 yards and six touchdowns while running for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Daniels may not have helped LSU make it to the SEC Championship Game, but without him, they wouldn't be as good as they are. While the team has three losses to its record, it's hard to deny just how valuable Daniels is to that team. Not to mention, he's a legitimate threat for defenses.