Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 5: Caleb Williams' big game, Shedeur Sanders bounces back
- Caleb Williams throws six touchdowns vs. Colorado
- Shedeur Sanders picks apart USC's defense
- Michael Penix Jr. held without a touchdown for first time this season
By Scott Rogust
The Texas Longhorns continued their undefeated season on Saturday and will likely retain their spot in the Top 4. That is thanks to the performance of quarterback Quinn Ewers on Saturday, as the Longhorns hosted the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks.
Ewers was effective through the air and on the run against Kansas. The sophomore quarterback completed 25 passes for 325 yards and one touchdown while throwing one interception on 35 attempts. On the ground, Ewers scored not one, but two rushing touchdowns, one of which being a 30-yarder up the middle of the field on the opening drive of the game.
Ewers has the opportunity to show up against another big opponent. For Texas, they go to Dallas to face their hated rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, in the Red River Showdown.
Drake Maye and the North Carolina Tar Heels did not play in Week 5, as they were on their designated bye. Even so, Maye is still easily a Top 10 contender for the Heisman Trophy this season. Sure, he's not lighting up the league like many had expected, given that he could be a Top 5 NFL Draft pick next April, but he's still making some incredible throws to help lead the Tar Heels to a 4-0 record to start the year.
This season, Maye threw for 1,187 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 72.7-percent of his passes. Additionally, Maye ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries.
Next week, Maye and the Tar Heels take on the Syracuse Orange.