Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 5: Caleb Williams' big game, Shedeur Sanders bounces back
- Caleb Williams throws six touchdowns vs. Colorado
- Shedeur Sanders picks apart USC's defense
- Michael Penix Jr. held without a touchdown for first time this season
By Scott Rogust
The Michigan Wolverines are not surrendering a spot in the Top 4 of the AP Top 25 so easily. Yes, their schedule has been far from tough, but they are winning them. The same can be said for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who hasn't necessarily had to put the team on his back to lead the team to wins. Even so, he's still putting up some pretty good numbers this year.
In Week 6, McCarthy took on a 2-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers team coming off of two convincing wins over Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. Well, Nebraska and head coach Matt Rhule didn't stand a chance on Saturday afternoon, as Michigan rolled to a 45-7 victory. In fact, most Wolverines starters were pulled from the game early since the win was a a certainty.
McCarthy threw 16 passes in total, completing 12 of them for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those touchdown passes went to wide receiver Roman Wilson, including one in the back of the end zone to increase Michigan's lead to 28-0.
McCarthy also picked up a touchdown on the ground, a 21-yarder.
Next up for Michigan and McCarthy? On the road against Minnesota in Week 6.
Last week, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish suffered a heartbreaking, gut-wrenching, last-second loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Making matters worse, the Notre Dame defense was short one player on the final play, leading to Ohio State's walk-off touchdown. The schedule wasn't getting easier for the Fighting Irish, as they had to face No. 17 Duke in Week 6.
Sam Hartman played a significant role in Notre Dame picking up a last-second victory.
While Hartman's day passing was far from perfect, as he completed just 50 percent of his passes (15-of-30), he did have a clutch play that set up their 21-14 victory. With 51 seconds on the clock trailing 14-13, Hartman faced a fourth-and-16 situation, and picked up a huge 17-yard gain to keep Notre Dame's hopes alive. He didn't slide for the first down. He dove right into multiple defenders to ensure he got the extra yardage to confirm it.
Two plays later, running back Audric Estime scored the game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard dash to the end zone.
Hartman threw for 222 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions, while picking up 23 yards on six carries.
Next week, Hartman will look to keep Notre Dame's momentum alive when they take on the undefeated Louisville Cardinals.