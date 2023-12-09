Heisman Trophy Power Rankings: Predicting the Top 10 candidates for 2024
No one changed the public perception around them in the 2023 college football season quite as dramatically as Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
After the Texas loss, Milroe was benched to give Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner a look against USF. That went atrociously, which gave Milroe the job back. And once that happened, he took over with uncommon poise and leadership to get things on the right track for Nick Saban's team, ultimately leading them to an SEC Championship and a College Football Playoff berth.
As for his individual efforts, Milroe put up some impressive numbers despite his poor start to the year and even missing one game due to being benched. He finished the year completing 65.5% of his passes for 2,718 yards with 23 touchdowns and only six picks while rushing for 468 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Milroe emerged as a truly elite deep passer who showed notable improvement, though he's still imperfect, as an intermediate thrower as well. Combine that with his electric mobility and threat-level as a runner, and he's the type of player that will keep SEC defensive coordinators up at night for a while.
Now he'll be coming back to Tuscaloosa for his redshirt junior season in 2024 and what we saw this past year should have everyone expecting further steps forward and that could bring about something truly special. Especially if Alabama improves the pass-catchers around him as many expect them to, there's no question that Milroe is going to be the Heisman favorite for the 2024 season.