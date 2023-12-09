Heisman Trophy Power Rankings: Predicting the Top 10 candidates for 2024
Coming into the 2023 season, there were question marks about what the Georgia Bulldogs offense would look like with Carson Beck taking over Stetson Bennett IV. Though Beck appeared to be far more talented than the former walk-on turned college football legend, until we saw it on the field, it was hard to know exactly what we were going to get.
Now we know -- and we have a damn good quarterback in Athens right now.
In his first season as the starter, Beck balled out. He finished the year completing 72.4% of his passes with 22 touchdowns to only six interceptions, adding four rushing scores as well. More importantly, we saw him thrive further as Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo began to entrust his quarterback with more of the onus of offense as the season progressed. Beck thrived in that and provided one big game after another.
There were some who wondered if Beck would bolt for the NFL Draft after his strong debut campaign with the Dawgs. However, Brock Vandagriff hitting the portal and landing with Kentucky appears to indicate that Beck is going to return for the 2024 season.
Though he'll be losing the likes of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey in the passing game, Georgia has proven that they are willing and able to keep that pipeline going through both their recruiting and the transfer portal, particularly with Oscar Delp flashing already while Bowers missed time with injury in the 2023 season.
With Beck back at the helm and Bobo now knowing the offense should run through his QB, I expect Georgia to be in national championship contention again and for Beck to produce at a Heisman-caliber level to get them there.