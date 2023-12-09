Heisman Trophy Power Rankings: Predicting the Top 10 candidates for 2024
On some level, it doesn't feel like casual college football fans completely understand how mega of an impact former Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard could have on a new program. Of course, he's another (with more to come) potential 2024 Heisman candidate who we don't know precisely where he'll be playing next season.
Howard spent four seasons in the Little Apple, playing in 34 games and putting up some good though not totally spectacular numbers. He finished in Kansas State career with 5,786 passing yards, a 58.8% completion rate, 48 touchdowns and 25 interceptions while also amassing 921 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground as well. Hell, he even caught a touchdown past in 2023.
The one thing you have to factor into the equation, though, is Chris Klieman's offense at Kansas State. With his North Dakota State roots, it's a system that simply doesn't breed the opportunity for as many quarterback counting stats as you would like for a possible Heisman candidate. As a result, the talent of Howard might've been overshadowed by that.
But now teams like Nebraska, USC, and many others have been in the mix for Howard and he could also be a fit for a program like Ohio State. Putting up numbers at any of those places would be much less of an issue and we could really see Howard break out onto the scene in the Heisman race with a highly talented player being put into a position to shine more individually on the stat sheet.