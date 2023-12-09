Heisman Trophy Power Rankings: Predicting the Top 10 candidates for 2024
Without question, the Shedeur Sanders hype train went off the track as the Colorado Buffaloes' season did the same in the first year of Deion Sanders running the program. Even though that might be the case, though, the junior quarterback still put up some eye-popping numbers over 11 games in his first FBS season, at the Power 5 level no less, even with missing the final game of the year due to injury.
All told, Sanders threw for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns and a mere three interceptions while completing 69.3% of his throws. He also rushed for four scores on the season. Now, part of that was stat-padding and stat-protecting in games that weren't close. He would stay in blowouts to put up numbers, he took an inordinate number of sacks to avoid incompletions or turnovers, and so on.
On the flip side of that, however, Sanders was not in an advantageous situation. The Colorado offensive line was a disaster show, the run game was inconsistent at best, and he was also quite green in some aspects as he made the jump from the SWAC to the Pac-12.
Though we don't know for certain, it would seem that the situation in Boulder is going to be substantially better in the 2024 season. Sanders will still have a loaded wide receiver corps headlined by Travis Hunter, but the O-line should be improved, the defense too, and it could allow him to take a huge step forward.
Sanders is immensely talented and we could see big things from him in the 2024 Heisman race.