Heisman Trophy Power Rankings: Predicting the Top 10 candidates for 2024
Particularly based on last season, you're probably wondering why in the hell Will Rogers is on this list, especially since he's in the portal and hasn't officially found a new spot just yet.
While I get that, the situation leading up to now and potentially going forward is a big factor here. For one, when Mike Leach was at the helm of Mississippi State, Rogers put up monster numbers. He threw for 8,700+ yards with 71 touchdowns and only 17 interceptions over just the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He's proven he can produce in a pass-happy, Air Raid-style system, even at a place that can be hard to win like Starkville.
On top of that, though, where he lands in the transfer portal adds to his possible 2024 Heisman candidacy. Chris Hummer of 247Sports has a Crystal Ball prediction for Rogers to land with Kalen DeBoer and the Washington Huskies.
While that program will be losing Rome Odunze and at least one, if not both, of Jalen McMillan and Ja'lynn Polk to the NFL along with Michael Penix Jr., DeBoer has proven that his offense will keep humming throughout his entire coaching career. With a passer in the ilk of Rogers, we should expect the same and, should he end up with the Huskies, there is a legitimate chance he will have the numbers to be in the 2024 Heisman mix.