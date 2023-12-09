Heisman Trophy Power Rankings: Predicting the Top 10 candidates for 2024
Especially with the arrival of Arch Manning in Austin, the assumption for the majority of the 2023 season was that Quinn Ewers would finish the year with the Texas Longhorns before making his way to the NFL and handing off the reins of the offense to Manning.
That, however, is increasingly looking like that won't be the case.
After another shoulder injury cost Ewers time and experience with the Longhorns this season, reports over the past month have indicated that the quarterback is likely to return to Texas for the 2024 season. In doing so, he should immediately become part of the 2024 Heisman Trophy conversation.
Ewers followed up a solid redshirt freshman season with the Longhorns by taking his game (and team as Texas heads to the College Football Playoff) to another level. Despite missing two games, Ewers finished the year completing 70.7% of his throws for 3,161 yards with 21 touchdowns and only six interceptions. But he also began to make strides with his playmaking, particularly with his throws deep down the field.
Though Texas is likely to have to replace AD Mitchell, Xavier Worthy and Ja'Tavion Sanders for the 2024 season, they appear equipped to do so. Under Steve Sarkisian, if Ewers can stay on the field, he's taking the steps forward that indicate he could break fully into the Heisman race next season.