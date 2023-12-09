Heisman Trophy Power Rankings: Predicting the Top 10 candidates for 2024
If thee's one thing it seems like you can count on, it's Dillon Gabriel throwing for roughly 30 touchodowns and around 3,600 yards in a season. He's been at or around those numbers in three of the four full seasons he's played in college football to this point at multiple stops.
Over 50 total games in college between UCF and then Oklahoma, Gabriel has thrown for 14,865 yards, 125 touchdowns and only 26 interceptions. He's also rushed for more than 1,000 yards with 26 touchdowns on the ground as well. But with the Sooners looking to hand the keys of the offense over to highly touted youngster Jackson Arnold, Gabriel is back in the portal again.
As of right now, it seems likely that Gabriel is going to land with the Oregon Ducks as Dan Lanning's replacement for Bo Nix in Eugene as Chris Hummer of 247Sports has a Crystal Ball prediction for the QB to do so. And given what we saw Nix do in that offense, there's no reason to think that Gabriel can't just do the same, but could perhaps be even better.
Gabriel isn't a generational talent, but the southpaw is a dynamic dual-threat player who has proven to be smart with the football, have the ability to break off big plays -- perhaps better than Nix ever did in terms of consistent downfield passing -- and play within an advantageous scheme. Nix made it to New York playing in that system while, frankly, not being asked to do as much as some might think. For Gabriel, I believe they can ask a bit more of him at Oregon and he could put up some Heisman-caliber numbers.