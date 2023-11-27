Heisman Trophy Power Rankings, Week 13: Jayden Daniels makes Heisman case
- Did Bo Nix retain No. 1 ranking?
- Jayden Daniels leads LSU to a comeback victory.
- A new name makes the power rankings.
By Scott Rogust
Jayden Daniels is going to be invited to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, that's a given. Daniels certainly qualifies as "Most Outstanding Player," given his ability to change the momentum of the game with a pass or a run. He has been dubbed the "Human First Down."
The LSU Tigers trailed 24-21 to the Texas A&M Aggies after the third quarter, but Daniels changed that after a 23-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. and a 21-yard scoring pass to Malik Nabers to take the 35-24 lead. After Texas A&M cut their lead to 35-30, Daniels shut things down with a 15-yard pass to Kyren Lacy.
Daniels finished the game completing 16-of-24 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns while running for 120 yards on 11 carries.
Even though LSU won't be participating in Conference Championship Weekend, he still has a strong chance of lifting the Heisman on Saturday, Dec. 9.
Maintaining the No. 1 spot in our Heisman Trophy power rankings is Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. As we said in previous editions of our power rankings, Oregon has played inspired and motivated football following their narrow loss to Washington in October. Nix has certainly been playing at that level, sometimes throwing more touchdowns than incompletions in games.
To close out the regular season, the Ducks faced off against the in-state rival Oregon State Beavers, the 16th-ranked team in the nation. This was a game in which the Ducks defense played a huge role in the win, as they held the Beavers offense to just 273 yards and seven points. The Ducks offense, meanwhile, put up 31 points, 21 of which coming from Nix. The quarterback threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Bucky Irving, a 41-yard scoring pass to Troy Franklin, and ran for a 16-yard touchdown.
Overall, Nix completed 33-of-40 pass attempts for 367 yards, while running for 31 yards on six carries.
Nix could very well clinch the Heisman Trophy if he has a strong showing and leads Oregon to a win over Michael Penix Jr. and Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game.