Heisman Trophy Power Rankings, Week 13: Jayden Daniels makes Heisman case
- Did Bo Nix retain No. 1 ranking?
- Jayden Daniels leads LSU to a comeback victory.
- A new name makes the power rankings.
By Scott Rogust
There's no denying that the Ohio State Buckeyes wouldn't be the team they are without wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. While their defense is dominant and able to keep the Buckeyes in the game, quarterback Kyle McCord's play throughout the season has been iffy at best. But when he targets Harrison, all is well for the Buckeyes.
But on Saturday, Harrison's presence wasn't enough, as Ohio State lost 30-24 to the Michigan Wolverines. Midway through the fourth quarter, Harrison caught a 14-yard pass from McCord to pull Ohio State to a 27-24 deficit.
All in all, Harrison caught five passes for 118 yards on the day. Now, we wait and see if Harrison will compete in a bowl game with the Buckeyes. Now, they are in wait-and-see mode.
Michael Penix Jr. falls one spot in the Heisman Trophy power rankings this week, mostly due to the performances of the other two favorites to win the award. Penix and the Washington Huskies looked to end their regular season undefeated with a win over the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup.
Penix orchestrated a 12-play drive at the end of the game, highlighted by a 23-yard run on a fake handoff from the quarterback on fourth-and-one. In the closing seconds, Grady Gross kicked a 42-yard field goal to give Washington the 24-21 win, the Apple Cup and their undefeated record.
In the game, Penix threw for 204 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while completing 18-of-33 pass attempts.
Penix will now play Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks for the second time this year, which may very well determine the Heisman Trophy winner.