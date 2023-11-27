Heisman Trophy Power Rankings, Week 13: Jayden Daniels makes Heisman case
The biggest game of the weekend just so happened to kickoff the day. Of course, that's "The Game" between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Michigan Wolverines. Could the Wolverines make it three wins in a row against the Buckeyes for the first time since the 1995-97 seasons? Or would Ohio State end their losing streak and solidify their spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan got the last laugh, as they picked up the 30-24 win in a tightly contested matchup, securing it on a second interception secured off Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.
As for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, he did throw a 22-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to wide receiver Roman Wilson to take a 14-3 lead. Other than that, it was another game in which the Michigan running backs dominated the plays on offense (39 carries). McCarthy finished the afternoon completing 16-of-20 pass attempts for 148 yards.
McCarthy and the Wolverines now head to Indianapolis, Ind., to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game.
The Georgia Bulldogs entered the final week of the season with a spot in the SEC Championship Game secured. But that doesn't mean they were looking to take things easy. With how crowded the College Football Playoff picture is, Georgia wanted to keep their undefeated season intact.
In Week 13 against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets, the Bulldogs picked up the 31-23 win. While the score was close, the game was really all Bulldogs, as the Yellow Jackets scored 10 points in garbage time to pad the score.
Carson Beck didn't have the type of performance like he's had in recent games. The quarterback threw for 175 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 13-of-20 pass attempts.
Beck has the chance to increase his Heisman stock with an impressive performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.