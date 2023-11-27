Heisman Trophy Power Rankings, Week 13: Jayden Daniels makes Heisman case
- Did Bo Nix retain No. 1 ranking?
- Jayden Daniels leads LSU to a comeback victory.
- A new name makes the power rankings.
By Scott Rogust
Dillon Gabriel was a top contender for the Heisman earlier this season when the Oklahoma Sooners beat the Texas Longhorns. But since, the team couldn't win the games necessary to ensure they had another shot at the Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship Game and to fight for a College Football Playoff spot. This weekend, the Sooners needed to win and for the Oklahoma State Cowboys to lose to face off against Texas.
While the Sooners picked up the 69-45 win over the TCU Horned Frogs, the Cowboys beat the BYU Cougars 40-34 in double overtime to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.
As for the TCU game, Gabriel had a strong showing, as he threw for 400 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 24-of-38 pass attempts. Gabriel also ran for 36 yards and one touchdown.
While it was an overall great season for Gabriel, there were just players ahead of him that are more deserving of the award.
Welcome back to the Heisman Trophy power rankings, Jalen Milroe!
What is one thing that college fans should know -- never count Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. Yes, they did lose to the Texas Longhorns this year and looked far from dominant as compared to their previous teams. But in not shocking news, they have a chance to make it to the Playoff and have a spot in the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs. In Week 13, that is thanks to quarterback Jalen Milroe.
The Crimson Tide trailed 24-20 on a fourth-and-goal from Auburn's 31-yard line with less than one minute remaining. Milroe stood in the pocket, waited, and threw a Hail Mary to the back corner of the end zone. His pass fell right into the waiting hands of wide receiver Isaiah Bond for the touchdown to silence the crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium. That was enough to give Alabama the stunning 27-24 win.
Milroe completed 16-of-24 pass attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 107 yards on 18 carries.
Now, Milroe and the Crimson Tide will look to pull off the upset against Georgia next week and wait things out to see if they have a legitimate chance at the Playoff.