Heisman Trophy Power Rankings, Week 13: Jayden Daniels makes Heisman case
- Did Bo Nix retain No. 1 ranking?
- Jayden Daniels leads LSU to a comeback victory.
- A new name makes the power rankings.
By Scott Rogust
The college football regular season has ended with rivalry week. This was highlighted by the anticipated battle between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and the Iron Bowl between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. With that dust settled, teams have now found out whether they qualified for a bowl game or if they will compete in a Conference Championship Game next week.
With the regular season over, there are now two weeks left until the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City. How did the favorites and candidates fare in Week 13 of the season? Let's rank the top 10 candidates to win the Heisman with our power rankings.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 13 edition
Caleb Williams' season ended last week, due in part to them playing in Week 0 in late August. But this wasn't the season that the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and the USC Trojans had envisioned. Instead of contending for the College Football Playoff, their season ends with a 7-5 record, and watching the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks competing for the Pac-12 Championship.
Williams' season ended throwing for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 68.6 percent of his passes. Additionally, Williams ran for 142 yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 carries.
It's rare that a player on a team with four or more losses wins the Heisman Trophy. Given the play of the other quarterbacks in the Pac-12, Williams' chances of repeating are zero.
Did the North Carolina Tar Heels ever drop the ball this year. They were in prime position to face the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Championship Game. But their final stretch of the season had bee a miserable one. Entering the final week of the regular season, they had lost three of their last five games. They had the chance to at least end the season on a high note with a win over the in-state rival North Carolina State Wolfpack.
For Maye and the Tar Heels, they lost 39-20 to the Wolfpack. It was a game to forget for Maye, who watched North Carolina State jump to an early 23-0 lead just before halftime. Three of those points came after Maye fumbled on a 16-yard run. While Maye would score touchdowns on his first two drives of the second half, it just wasn't enough for them to keep up with the Wolfpack.
Maye finished his night throwing for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 22-of-38 pass attempts. Maye also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Given that the Tar Heels missed out on the ACC Championship Game to the Louisville Cardinals and have four losses on the year, Maye falls down our rankings.