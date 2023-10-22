Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 8: Penix struggles, McCarthy keeps climbing
- Michael Penix struggles vs. Arizona State
- Caleb Williams can't help USC avoid a two-game skid
- Drake Maye, UNC suffer first loss of season
By Scott Rogust
Quarterback Jordan Travis has done his part to ensure that the Florida State Seminoles remained undefeated and in the College Football Playoff picture. One of Florida State's big tests came this weekend when they took on the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils.
The Seminoles looked to be in trouble, as they trailed 20-17. But Travis led the team to touchdowns on not one, not two, but three drives after the Blue Devils turned the ball over on downs late in the third quarter. That included a two-yard touchdown run by Travis himself, a 21-yard pass to Lawrence Toafili, and a nine-yard touchdown run by Rodney Hill to secure the 38-20 victory.
That's not to say that Travis was flawless, as he threw a brutal interception that was returned for a touchdown by Duke in the first half to put Florida State in a 17-7 deficit.
Overall, Travis completed 27-of-36 pass attempts for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while running for 62 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
The Michigan Wolverines are entangled in some controversy entering Week 8, as they are under NCAA investigation over allegations of sign-stealing. With that, they are the brunt of jokes and the topic of debate. But the game was played on Saturday night, and the Wolverines didn't let their foot off the gas pedal against the Spartans.
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy had an easy go of things facing off against Michigan State's defense. McCarthy played a little over two quarters before sitting out the rest of the game after one drive in the second half. McCarthy attempted 17 passes and completed 11 for 287 yards and four touchdowns.
Michigan remains undefeated heading into their bye week. When McCarthy and the Wolverines return, they face the Purdue Boilermakers.