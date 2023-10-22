Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 8: Penix struggles, McCarthy keeps climbing
- Michael Penix struggles vs. Arizona State
- Caleb Williams can't help USC avoid a two-game skid
- Drake Maye, UNC suffer first loss of season
By Scott Rogust
Drake Maye tumbles back down the power rankings.
For the first time this season, the North Carolina Tar Heels lost a game. It wasn't against a top-ranked team in the nation. Rather, it was against the 1-5 Virginia Cavaliers. But don't let the record fool you, Virginia was hanging in there with North Carolina throughout the game.
After the Cavaliers took a late 31-27 lead on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tony Muskett to Malik Washington, the Tar Heels had three opportunities to take the lead in the final eight minutes-plus of regulation. Instead, they went three-and-out on one drive and turned the ball over on downs after recovering a fumble on the second. To end the game, Maye forced a pass while under pressure, and it was picked off to clinch the victory for Virginia.
In the game, Maye completed 24-of-48 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns while also picking up a rushing touchdown.
Jayden Daniels is easily the best quarterback in the SEC this season. He has the innate ability to make plays with relative ease, whether that's through the air or on the ground. For Daniels, he just needed two quarters to essentially clock out for the night.
The LSU Tigers took on the Army Black Knights, and it wasn't relatively close. Daniels completed 11 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions on just 15 attempts. Daniels also picked up a rushing touchdown. His best play of the game would be his touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. to put LSU up 14-0 early on.
With the team up 38-0 at halftime, Daniels was given the rest of the night off, with Garrett Nussmeier filling in.