Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 8: Penix struggles, McCarthy keeps climbing
- Michael Penix struggles vs. Arizona State
- Caleb Williams can't help USC avoid a two-game skid
- Drake Maye, UNC suffer first loss of season
By Scott Rogust
Week 8 was a big one for Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Not only did he have the chance to extend the Sooners' undefeated season but also to pick up a win over his former team, the UCF Knights. Let's say that this game was too close for comfort for Oklahoma.
Trailing 23-17 to UCF, Gabriel would lead Oklahoma to two consecutive touchdown drives, one ending with an 11-yard pass to Drake Stoops and the other being a 30-yard touchdown run by Gavin Sawchuk. Yet, Central Florida nearly tied things up after scoring a 12-yard pass from John Rhys Plumlee to Javon Baker. However, the game-tying two-point conversion fell short, allowing Oklahoma to escape with the 31-29 victory.
Gabriel finished the game throwing 25 completions for 253 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception on 38 attempts while also running for 22 yards on 10 carries.
If the Pac-12 continues to act as wildly as it is currently and Heisman candidates begin logging multiple poor performances, Gabriel could very well climb up to the top of the rankings in the future.
Oregon's loss last week was on head coach Dan Lanning for going for three fourth downs instead of taking the points. Had he gone for the points, Oregon would have beaten Washington. Quarterback Bo Nix was great in his duel against fellow Heisman candidate, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. With Oregon having one loss on the season, the Ducks had the chance to rebound against the Washington State Cougars.
The Ducks and Cougars were tightly matched in the first half, with Oregon holding a 17-13 lead entering halftime But, once the third quarter began, Nix extended Oregon's lead and never looked back. Nix threw two touchdown passes in the second half, including a 42-yard pass to Bucky Irving and a 17-yard pass to Tez Johnson. Oregon walked out with the 38-24 victory.
Nix completed 18-of-25 pass attempts for 293 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Next week, Nix and the Ducks take on a Utah Utes team that handed Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans a loss this weekend.