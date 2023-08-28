Hornets projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
The Charlotte Hornets will pair LaMelo Ball with No. 2 pick Brandon Miller next season. Here's how the rotation looks for Steve Clifford's squad.
Charlotte Hornets starting shooting guard: Brandon Miller
Brandon Miller is expected to step into a sizable role straight away. There will be competition in training camp and Steve Clifford isn't a coach to coddle rookies, but he was the No. 2 pick. That's a major investment and a vote of confidence from the organization. The expectation is that Miller will contribute right away.
And, contribute he shall. Miller probably wasn't the right pick — a matter we've discussed at length here at FanSided — but he's far from the James Wiseman or Marvin Bagley tier of wrong second-overall pick. Miller was college basketball's most prolific wing scorer on one of college basketball's best teams. He's older than the average freshman (a few months shy of his 21st birthday), but that doesn't diminish how impressive his brief stint at Alabama was.
Miller won the affection of Charlotte's front office and a broad chunk of the NBA Draft community with his 3-and-D tendencies. He's 6-foot-9 with the potential to guard several positions effectively. On offense, Miller is a deadly shooter. He drilled 38.4 percent of his 7.5 attempts per game from 3-point range with the Crimson Tide. That alone is a huge boost for a Charlotte offense that struggled to reliably hit from long-range last season.
Where Miller separated himself as a lottery pick, however, was his upside as a secondary playmaker. He needs to bulk up and learn to better handle contact, but Miller makes some eye-popping passes on the move. He's comfortable running pick-and-rolls and his pull-up jumper came on strong as the season progressed. There are concerns about his finishing at the rim and he will face some early NBA growing pains, as most rookies do, but he should settle into a productive role next to LaMelo in the Charlotte backcourt.
Primary backup shooting guard: Terry Rozier
Even in the sixth-man role, expect Rozier to spend 25-30 minutes on the floor every night. He has tenure over most of Charlotte's roster and his shot-making is a huge boost late in games. Rozier will spend a lot of time next to LaMelo as well as behind him. Miller can slide down to the three or the four in smaller lineups, while Charlotte's other frontcourt pieces are malleable too.
Other players who could receive minutes at shooting guard: Nick Smith Jr., Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin, Bryce McGowens
Nick Smith Jr. was the No. 8 prospect on the FanSided big board, but he fell all the way to Charlotte at No. 27 in June. That stroke of luck should pay dividends sooner than later. Smith battled injuries and inconsistency as Arkansas and he looked unpolished at times in Summer League, but the natural touch and scoring instincts should make him pop for the Charlotte coaching staff. He's the natural heir to Terry Rozier's role as the Hornets plan out the next phase of the franchise.
Unlike Rozier, however, Smith also offers considerable upside on the defensive end. He's 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and a real knack for causing mischief in passing lanes. Strength is a matter of concern, but Smith should develop into a quality two-way guard as his frame develops.