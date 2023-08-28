Hornets projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
The Charlotte Hornets will pair LaMelo Ball with No. 2 pick Brandon Miller next season. Here's how the rotation looks for Steve Clifford's squad.
Charlotte Hornets starting small forward: Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward now enters the final year of his infamous four-year, $120 million contract. The Hayward experience in Charlotte has been mostly negative, plagued with a constant stream of injuries, setbacks, and disappointments. What was once intended to be a marquee signing for the franchise has turned into a festering regret.
Even so, Hayward continues to play rock-solid basketball when he's actually on the court. The 33-year-old hasn't played more than 50 games in a single season since arriving in Charlotte, but his numbers are respectable. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on .475/.325/.811 splits in 31.5 minutes last season. The Hornets still view him as a key contributor.
There's a strong case to move Hayward to the second unit instead of Rozier, and age is a big factor there. That said, the Hornets should take this opportunity to boost Hayward's trade value with a big early-season role. Hayward is still a better defender than Rozier due to his positional size and versatility, plus last season's low three-point mark is likely an aberration, not the new norm.
Hayward is a steady hand who can supply the Hornets with reliable floor-spacing and secondary playmaking in the frontcourt. There is definite overlap between what the Hornets hope Miller will be and what Hayward provides, and Rozier is probably a more useful closer, but Hayward's general well-roundedness makes him a bankable starter — even now.
Primary backup small forward: Cody Martin
The Hornets kept Caleb Martin, but let his twin brother, Caleb, walk to the Miami Heat a couple summers ago. Safe to say the Hornets regret that one. While Cody has struggled with inconsistency and a knee injury that decimated his 2022-23 campaign, Caleb was one vote shy of winning Eastern Conference Finals MVP for the Heat. Oh well.
Cody appeared in only seven games last season with shoddy numbers. He was far more involved in the 2021-22 season — 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds on .482/.384/.701 splits in 26.3 minutes — which is the level Charlotte hopes he will return to. Martin was once considered the "better" twin, more than capable of his own 3-and-D contributions with the second unit.
He's a rangy 6-foot-6 defender and a solid spot-up shooter when he's right. That's all the Hornets will ask of him. Miller's arrival leaves Charlotte with some congestion on the wing, but Martin is a player to watch when he's healthy.
Other players who could receive minutes at small forward: Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens