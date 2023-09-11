Hot seat watch: 3 NFL coaches who shouldn't survive Week 1
No. 1 NFL coach on the hot seat after Week 1: Steelers OC Matt Canada
Matt Canada was already viewed with skepticism in Pittsburgh after his first two seasons running the Steelers offense. But a near-perfect preseason showing from the first-team offense had fans dreaming of bigger and better things in 2023.
Those dreams crashed and burned in Week 1 when they were reminded that Canada is still their offensive coordinator. And Canada is still Canada.
The Steelers managed just seven points in the opener. Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw two interceptions and was sacked five times as the Pittsburgh front was overrun by the 49ers. They had no run game to speak of beyond Najee Harris breaking free for one 24-yard run.
Basically, the performance was a disaster.
Canada can make the excuse that the 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL but that simply doesn't fly. He's paid to unlock whatever defense is in front of him and he hasn't done that consistently whether playing good defenses or bad ones.
The fact that Mike Tomlin brought Canada back for 2023 was questionable enough. The OC needs to turn it around quickly and emphatically because his seat should be on fire.