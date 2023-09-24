3 Houston Astros most to blame for untimely Royals sweep
The Houston Astros were recently swept by the Kansas City Royals. This sweep might be enough to eliminate the Astros from the playoffs if they can't catch back up.
The Astros won the World Series in 2022 and seem like they are dealing with the hangover of winning such a prestigious award. Not making the postseason would be considered a huge disappointment, and the pressure is on for this team to deliver.
Houston Astros most to blame for Royals sweep: Hunter Brown
Hunter Brown was a huge reason Houston got swept. Brown pitched in the final game of the series and didn’t perform well. He only survived three innings, but in those three innings, he struggled massively and gave up enough runs to secure the team’s loss.
Brown finished the day giving up one walk and six hits for a combined earned run count of six while striking out four. While he isn’t the main reason they lost, giving up six runs was too much to come back from in the 6-5 loss.
Review of Hunter Brown's 2023 struggles
Hunter Brown has struggled in the 2023 season and has cost the Astros many games, currently holding a record of 11-13. He has played in 30 games now in 2023 and has struggled, which mostly shows in his ERA, which is 5.12, one of the worst in the league.
With this sweep, the Astros could now struggle to make it into the postseason, but Brown could need to pitch at least one more game before the season ends. If he fails again to do well, it could be disastrous for such a successful team.