3 Houston Astros most to blame for untimely Royals sweep
The Houston Astros were recently swept by the Kansas City Royals. This sweep might be enough to eliminate the Astros from the playoffs if they can't catch back up.
Houston Astros most to blame for Royals sweep: Mauricio Dubón
During this Series, Mauricio Dubón hasn’t done himself or the Astros any favors and has been very detrimental to the team's success.
In the first game of this three-game series, Dubón had a hit and struck out while going 1-4. However, during that game, in which they lost 7-5, he left a runner on base which could have helped them win.
During the second game, he came in after Dusty Baker pinch hit Jon Singleton for Jake Meyers, and had Dubón take over the outfield as a defensive replacement. He received an opportunity with the bat and went 0-1.
In the third and final game of this series, Dubón hurt Houston the most. He went 1-4, but in this game, he left two runners on base. Reminder -- Houston lost by one run. Ouch.
In the 2023 season, Dubón has played in 125 games and has been a huge contributor in helping create runs with his batting average of .281. Dubón has performed well this season, but if he doesn’t pick it back up, the Astros won’t make it to the postseason.