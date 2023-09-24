3 Houston Astros most to blame for untimely Royals sweep
The Houston Astros were recently swept by the Kansas City Royals. This sweep might be enough to eliminate the Astros from the playoffs if they can't catch back up.
Houston Astros most to blame for Royals Sweep: Dusty Baker
Dusty Baker is the manager and is ultimately the one to blame for all failures.
This series featured many questionable decisions by Dusty and also showed some problems with the current lineup, as they were able to reach base but were unable to score runs at a consistent clip.
During this three-game series, the Astros had 22 hits and also walked 11 times, but were only able to score 12 times, meaning they left 21 runners on base. Also, during this series, the Astros gave up 16 runs, but none of these runners scored off of relievers; they all scored and got on base because of starting pitchers who all underperformed.
In their last 10 games, the Astros have a record of 3-7 and haven’t seemed like the contenders many pundits thought they were. Prior to this game, the Houston Astros had a 70.8 percent chance to make the postseason, but after this game, it fell to 59.9 percent as they continue to fight with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers for the third wild-card spot.
Some thought Dusty would retire after the conclusion of the 2022 season, but after winning the World Series, he decided to return for another season. This decision is starting to seem like the wrong one, as he has been on the receiving end of much criticism from each change, as well as getting blamed for his team's failures. Should he fail to make the playoffs, it's safe to assume the majority of the blame will fall on him, too.