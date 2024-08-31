Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
To conclude Saturday night's ION doubleheader in the National Women's Soccer League, Houston Dash welcomes an in-form Utah Royals FC team in a battle between the league's bottom two outfits.
With a triumph, the Jimmy Coenraets-led Royals would jump the Dash and out of the league's lowest rung -- 14th place. And going off recent performances, you'd have to say they have a good shot at doing so.
Houston still hasn't found the back of the net in league play in 14 weeks. Yes, that is right. Six matches without a goal. Defensively, Jane Campbell and the Dash backline have been able to hold it down for the most part. The USWNT goalkeeper has been especially impressive as of late, recording 24 saves and two clean sheets across the last five NWSL fixtures.
Up front, the outlook is becoming increasingly grim. The numbers don't lie. They tell a story. Houston owns the lowest non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes total in the league (0.83). If it weren't for Campbell's heroics on multiple occasions, there is no question Houston would already make up the league's anchor position.
Coenraets' Utah side is rolling. It'll be a slightly bigger challenge this weekend though. On the road, the Royals own a -15 goal differential -- far and away the worst in the NWSL. Also, they'll be without Ally Sentnor, who is set to compete at the U-20 World Cup in Colombia.
Captain Paige Monaghan along with new arrivals Mina Tanaka, Cloé Lacasse and Claudia Zornoza will be tasked with filling the chance creation void left by Sentnor. Tanaka was one of Utah's standout performers in its triumph over fellow expansion side Bay FC last week. The second goal -- officially recorded as an Emily Menges own goal -- was engineered entirely by her skillful play.
The previous encounter this season was a relatively dull stalemate in the Beehive State. The clubs combined for five shots on target in front of over nearly 10,350 fans. Neither outfit reached that one expected goals mark, something we hope doesn't repeat itself the second time around.
Predicted starting XIs for Dash vs. Royals
Houston Dash (3-4-3)
Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell (C)
Defenders: Paige Nielsen, Natalie Jacobs, Tarciane
Midfielders: Avery Patterson, Sophie Schmidt, Sarah Puntigam, Elin Rubensson
Forwards: Diana Ordoñez, Michelle Alozie, Andressa
Utah Royals FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Amanda Haught
Defenders: Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava, Madison Pogarch, Olivia Smith-Griffitts
Midfielders: Amandine Henry, Dana Foederer, Claudia Zornoza
Forwards: Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan (C), Mina Tanaka
How to watch Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, August 31
- Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION
Prediction: Houston Dash 0-1 Utah Royals FC