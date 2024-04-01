How Caitlin Clark and Iowa can exact revenge on LSU in title game rematch
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes must reflect on last year's national championship loss if they want to avoid being taunted by Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers yet again in their long-awaited rematch with a trip to the Final Four at stake.
By Lior Lampert
All eyes are on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese entering the highly anticipated 2023 National Final rematch between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers on Monday night with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
Everyone remembers when Reese famously taunted Clarke towards the end of LSU’s 102-85 victory to give the program its first championship title in program history:
Despite the lopsided final score, it was the most-watched NCAA women’s college basketball game ever, falling slightly shy of 10 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2, per Nielsen. Clark and Reese are must-see television regardless of how close the score was and may be in the rematch, where they will again take center stage in a matchup with monumental stakes for both teams.
However, what can Clark and the Hawkeyes do to ensure this game lives up to the hype and doesn’t get away from them by halftime like it did last year when LSU took a 17-point lead into the break before never looking back en route to winning the tournament?
Caitlin Clark and Iowa keys to beating LSU in title rematch
When looking at the box score of the championship matchup between these two teams last season, it is easy to see that the Hawkeyes need to do a better job defending the three-point line – LSU shot 11-of-17 (64.7) from beyond the arc. It is incredibly tough to win games when your opponent makes threes at such an efficient rate.
Moreover, Iowa must make a concerted effort to crash the glass ferociously and limit LSU’s rebounding on both ends of the floor. The Tigers out-rebounded the Hawkeyes 37-26, including a 14-7 advantage in the offensive board battle. They cannot let Reese control the paint how she did last year in her 15-point, 10-rebound performance.
Lastly, Clark and the Hawkeyes must be more careful with the ball if they want to keep pace with Reese and the Tigers, as evidenced by the reigning and presumptive AP National Player of the Year recording a team-high six out of 16 total turnovers against LSU last year.
With LSU having an opportunity to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since UConn accomplished the feat in 2016 and Iowa looking to make their second consecutive Final Four appearance for the first time in program history, a lot is riding on this rematch for both sides beyond the thrilling storyline that is the Clark-Reese matchup.
Reese and the Tigers facing Clark and the Hawkeyes is arguably the most significant clash of the 2024 March Madness slate.