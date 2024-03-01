3 WNBA franchises that would be the best fit for Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark is officially in the WNBA Draft. She's the presumptive No. 1 pick but the Indiana Fever aren't the only team on which she'd be an ideal fit.
Caitlin Clark will be playing her last regular season game as an Iowa Hawkeye this Sunday but she continues to break records and change the face of women's basketball. Two weeks ago, she broke the women's scoring record which was held by Kelsey Plum. This week, she announced that she was forgoing her fifth year of eligibility and entering the WNBA Draft.
She still has the Big 10 conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament ahead of her before the April 15 WNBA Draft. But for now, we can take a moment to stop thinking about her present and focus on her future.
Although the Indiana Fever are likely going to draft her with the No.1 overall pick, it's clear that there are plenty of WNBA teams who would love to add Clark. She has the ability and skill set to become a franchise player. Even if her future seems linked with the Fever, we're still going to consider where in the WNBA she would fit best if other possibilities were on the table. Here are the WNBA teams that could make the most of Clark.
3. Los Angeles Sparks
The first hypothetical team that would be a great fit for Clark is the Los Angeles Sparks. The franchise is currently going through a rebuild (whether they admit it or not).
Clark would fit with Los Angeles because of her ability to play in either guard position. She can create her own offense or catch-and-shoot. Last season, the Sparks finished 10th in scoring in the league. Throughout the 2023 season, they struggled to generate points and would often go on scoring droughts.
The 6-foot guard would add scoring to this roster and she would add another playmaker alongside Zia Cooke, Dearica Hamby, and Lexie Brown. Clark's 3-point shooting will also add more room for Chiney Ogwumike, Azura Stevens, Monique Billings, and Hamby in the post. Not to mention, head coach Curt Miller needs another floor general who can direct traffic and help get everyone to their spots.
CC would be another building block to help this franchise rebuild and move forward. The current team's core features Brown, Hamby, Cooke, and Stevens. Again Los Angeles almost certainly won't land Clark with the No. 2 pick but it would be a sunny day in California if they did.