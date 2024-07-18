How Derek Carr saved the Jets from himself
By Lior Lampert
Even with hindsight, New York Jets fans would rewind to April 24, 2023, and trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers all over again.
Yes, Rodgers played a grand total of four snaps in his inaugural campaign before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Nonetheless, he gives the Jets franchise and fan base something they haven't had in what feels like forever: hope.
But what if we told you an alternative universe existed where the Jets missed out on Rodgers because head coach Robert Saleh was impatient?
On Thursday, New Orleans Saints veteran signal-caller Derek Carr appeared on the latest podcast episode of Pardon My Take. During his cameo, the four-time Pro Bowler discussed how his affinity for Saleh almost lured him to the Jets last offseason:
Carr recalls sitting with Saleh during his February 2023 Jets visit, and the latter saying: "'Look, man, we’d love to have you. It’s up to you,’” the former stated.
Despite his adoration for Saleh, Carr wasn't ready to decide on a new team so quickly. The now-Saints gunslinger referred to himself as the Jets sideline general's presumed "biggest fan," adding that he'd "run through a wall for him."
But thankfully for the Gang Green faithful, Carr vowed to himself that he'd explore all options on the open market, and the rest is history.
“I remember going [to the Jets facility], and I promised myself I had to go through the process,” Carr said. “Because I didn’t want to sign and then think: ‘Well, what did that team think? Or what could they do?’ That was hard.
Moreover, Carr described his linkage to the Jets as a "weird situation," noting how New York trading for Rodgers wasn’t "a guarantee" at the time. Regardless, the 2014 second-round pick ultimately decided to sign a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints on March 6, 2023.
Carr would've undoubtedly given the Jets a significant boost under center, especially given last year's circumstances. Virtually anyone could've been deemed an upgrade. But New York has experienced bad quarterback play for decades, so this is nothing new.
Would Carr elevate the organization to contender status? Or would he merely be a welcomed improvement for a Jets squad that has lacked a long-term solution under center?
Of course, we'll never know. But the Jets are happy with the uncertainty, considering they landed a four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer in Rodgers. While he missed the past season, he puts New York closer to a Super Bowl. Conversely, Carr's postseason track record (or lack thereof) suggests New York would've had a limited ceiling with him at the helm.