How Sonny Gray makes Cardinals Jordan Montgomery choice even worse
The Cardinals were able to sign Sonny Gray but missed the boat by not signing Jordan Montgomery. The terms of Montgomery's deal show just how badly the Cardinals messed up.
By Curt Bishop
Jordan Montgomery is finally off the board.
With just a day to spare before Opening Day, the veteran left-hander and postseason hero for the Texas Rangers joined the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the defending National League champions. The deal also includes a $25 million vesting option for 2025.
Several teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals blew a perfect opportunity to sign the left-hander. In fact, Sonny Gray, who the Cardinals signed in November joined the team on a deal that will give him the same average annual value as the deal signed by Montgomery, meaning this was well within their price range.
To make matters worse, Gray is beginning the season on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain.
Cardinals miss the boat on Montgomery reunion
Montgomery began his career with the New York Yankees in 2017. At the 2022 trade deadline, the Bronx Bombers flipped him to the Cardinals for Harrison Bader. A year later, the Cardinals sent him and Chris Stratton to the Rangers as part of their deadline sale.
Adding Montgomery back would have made the Cardinals legitimate World Series contenders, as they were in need of a second frontline starter to go with Gray.
But the fact that he signed for the same AAV as Gray will certainly be frustrating for Cardinals fans, who have grown tired of the front office and ownership holding the team back from achieving its true potential.
Not to mention that Montgomery was a playoff hero for the Rangers last season, as he recorded a 2.90 ERA, a 3-1 win-loss record, 17 strikeouts, and five walks in 31.0 innings pitched (six games, five starts).
This is a move the Cardinals could have easily made without breaking the bank, but fans are once again left feeling disappointed.
The Cardinals lack of interest ultimately confirms that the problem lies with the front office and ownership, who have been unwilling to change, even in the wake of the team's first losing season since 2007. Instead of trying for Montgomery, the Cardinals settled for just one ace and signed Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn to one-year deals back in November.